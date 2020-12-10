August 7, 1953 - December 8, 2020
Madison, WI - Norman Edward Lorenz passed away on December 8th, 2020 at Agrace Hospice following extensive treatments at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin for multiple myeloma cancer. He bravely fought to the end and will be sorely missed.
Norm was born on August 7, 1953 in Watertown, Wisconsin into a loving, close-knit family that shared love and faith through good times and bad. He often reminded listeners that he grew up in an old farmhouse with ten people and one indoor bathroom.
Childhood pursuits included reading, singing, playing music, drawing cartoons/illustrations, learning the faith at St. John's Lutheran, and helping the family with household and farmstead chores.
After high school, Norm left Watertown to start a new life in Madison, his home for the remainder of his adult life. He attended UW Madison, where he completed a degree in Communications and English Literature.
After college, Norm started a career in creative services/video production at the local NBC affiliate, WMTV-15, where he would spend 38 years, honing his passion and talent for broadcast television as well as union negotiations. He retired in 2014 due to complications from his cancer.
In 2008, he married Michele Moede and they shared twelve happy years together.
He was the quintessential "people person" and had a witty sense of humor. Though he sometimes showed perhaps brutal honesty, he also courageously spoke words of clarity and truth, when others could not. Through it all, he tried to share his faith and kindness with everyone.
Norm was an outdoorsman, woodworker, artist, and recently an author. He was also a lifelong musician, performing on various instruments and voice with the "Pay As You Go" polka band, the Oregon community band, the UW Madison Marching Band, and Milwaukee's "Music on KK" series. For more than two decades, he was "Stormin' Norman" in a quasi rock'n'roll band, which performed annual "reunion" performances.
Norm is survived by his wife Michele, sister Pauline (Charles) Sukow, brother David (Susan) Lorenz, and sister Sharon (Vern) Mondl. Brother Carl (surviving wife Lois) and parents Paul and Eleanor (Krubsack) Lorenz preceded him. Norm also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues.
The family wishes to thank all those in the healthcare profession who guided Norm throughout his illness. It is also hoped that, through his witness, he made a positive contribution to the improvement and integrity of healthcare.
Sincere thanks are extended to all those who supported Norm and Michele over the past few weeks and months.
Services to be determined at a future date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Norm's final resting place will be alongside his family in The Lutheran Cemetery on Juneau Street in Watertown, Wisconsin.
"Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil. For thou art with me...Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever and ever. Amen." Psalm 23 4, 6
Words to live by: "Just direct your feet to the sunny side of the street."