Elmer J. Frey

August 21, 1926 - February 16, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Elmer John Frey, of Lake Mills, formerly of Johnson Creek, made his journey home on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the age of 94.
He was born on August 21, 1926, the son of Benjamin and Carrie (Barkdoll) Frey in Mount Carroll, Illinois. He was the youngest of 10 - five sisters, one brother and three stepbrothers. He was confirmed on April 2, 1950 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Milton. He married Arlene Hensler on April 7, 1951 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waterloo. They were married for 66 years before Arlene's passing in 2017. He and the family operated a dairy farm along the Rock River. After retiring from the farm, he worked as a custodian for the Watertown Unified School District. Elmer was a member of the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church for over 50 years. He was proud of and loved his big family. He was a country boy and outdoorsman who enjoyed farming, hunting, and fishing.
Elmer is survived by his eight children, Terry (Debbie), Jim (Cheryl), Dick, Rhonda (Gordon) Butzine, Randy (Tammy), Jeff (Julie), Tim (Jackie) and Chad (Cheryl) as well as thirteen grandchildren, Jason (Meagan), Carri (Sean) Nimm, Erich (DJ), Nicki (Nick) Caminata, Kim (Reggie) Trimborn, Jake, Nathan, Jeremiah (Jamie), Jordan (Ashley), Tyler, Ashley (Joe Adler), Brady and Logan. Elmer was blessed with fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was the last member of his immediate family; preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church on Cty Road B, Johnson Creek from 9:00-11:00 am. A private family funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with the Rev. Joseph Fricke officiating. Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Farmington WI. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank Lilac Springs Assisted Living and Rainbow Hospice for their support.