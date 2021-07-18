February 3, 1931 - June 23, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Carol M. Pankow, 90, of Cambridge, was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021.
Carol Mae was born in La Crosse, WI on February 3, 1931, to Casson and Hattie (Asp) Dennison and was the youngest of 4 children. She was baptized into Christ on March 17, 1931 and confirmed her faith at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, Chaseburg, WI, on May 13, 1945.
Carol grew up in Victory, WI, a small village along the Mississippi River. She had many wonderful memories and adventurous stories to share of her childhood. Her most treasured memories were of those caring things that her father did with her that fostered her love of gardening and nature.
Carol's elementary education was at Vernon County School, a one room schoolhouse in Victory. She attended Lansing High School, IA, and graduated Martin Luther High School in New Ulm, MN. She attended Martin Luther College and was called early to teach grades K-4 at Bethany Lutheran School, Hustisford, WI due to a shortage of teachers.
It was in Hustisford she met the love of her life, Gerald Pankow. They were married on July 4, 1950, at Mount Calvary Lutheran in La Crosse and settled nearby in Dakota, MN. They moved to La Crosse and shortly after to Columbus WI. It was there that Carol was encouraged to work at St. Mary's Hospital as a nurse's aide. They later moved to Lake Mills, WI. She continued her nursing career at Fort Memorial Hospital. By this time, Jerry and Carol were blessed with 8 children and decided to move the family to Waterloo to the farm home where they resided for 51 years. There she was able to spend more time outdoors and enjoy her flowers and gardening. Carol continued caregiving through many years at Countryside, Shorehaven, Bethesda, Home Health Care and care van transportation. She was last employed at the Bethesda Group Homes where she retired at the age of 83.
Carol's faith in God was most important and central in her life. She shared her love and trust in her Savior wherever life took her. Carol also volunteered her time to several organizations such as the Jesus Cares program and the Alpha Pregnancy Counseling Center.
Carol felt truly blessed by her family, many relatives, dear friends, and the wonderful care she received at London Lodge.
Carol is survived by her son Michael Pankow and daughters Kathryn Smith-Pankow, Suzanne Morris, Jean (Robert) Jordan and Mary Prescott; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; her brother, Byron (Jan) Dennison; sisters-in-law Geraldine Dennison and Pam Dennison; dear cousins, other relatives and special friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, of 68 years; sons Steven, Bradley and John Pankow; her parents; stepmother Juanita (Hass) Dennison; brothers Harold and Wesley; and sisters Zelma Potter and Lucille Trenor.
A memorial service for Carol will be held at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo on Saturday, July 24, 2021. at 2:00 pm with the Rev. James Adomeit officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the following organizations which were near and dear to Carol's heart - Jesus Cares, Camp Basic, Martin Luther College and St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church.
"My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one can snatch them out of my hand." John 10: 27, 28
