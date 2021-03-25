Mary Anne (Kellerman) Lemminger

July 7, 1938 - March 23, 2021
Watertown, WI - Mary Anne Lemminger, 82, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Lilac Springs Assisted Living in Lake Mills after battling Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease.
Mary Anne Kellerman was born on July 7, 1938, in Watertown, the daughter of Edgar and Marie (nee Volant) Kellerman. She was a 1955 graduate of Watertown High School. She received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from the nursing school in Kenosha. On February 27, 1960, she married James K. Lemminger at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. James preceded her in death on November 15, 2020. Together, they enjoyed raising five children on the farm on County Road B. Mary had been employed at Watertown Memorial Hospital. She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul in Watertown. She enjoyed quilting, quilting trips, and spending time with her friends at Culver's. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown and genuinely loved her church. She lived in Watertown all of her life, moving to Hayward for the last 20 years. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Anne is survived by her children, Michael (Debra) Lemminger of Hayward, Mark (Michelle) Lemminger of Johnson Creek, James "Jim" (Deb) Lemminger of Johnson Creek, and Kim (Tim) Schmidt of Watertown; daughter-in-law, Lisa Lemminger of Watertown; grandchildren, Amber (Shane) Poppe, Ashley Cooper (Carl Cook), Vanessa (Adam) Knippel, Valerie Lemminger, Mark (Hannah Brewer) Lemminger, Jr., Emily Lemminger, Natalie Lemminger, Sara Lemminger, Kayla (Mike) Wendt, Kiara (Justin) Erdmann, Kassidy (Charlie) Wright, and Danielle Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Avery and Alivia Poppe, Ellyanna and Monti Cooper, London Knippel, Charli, Porter and Claire Wendt, Camden and Wrangler Erdmann, and Henry Wright; siblings, Joe (Joan) Kellerman of McFarland, Jim Kellerman of Monona, Bob (Jo Chern) Kellerman of Monona, and Jane Kellerman of Stevens Point; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kurt Lemminger on December 15, 2020; and brother-in-law, Robert Lemminger.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Father Michael Johnson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.