Thomas R. Hundt

April 3, 1970 - February 21, 2022
Hustisford, WI - Thomas Raymond Hundt of Hustisford was called to Eternal peace with his heavenly Father on February 21, 2022, at Angel's Grace Hospice, at the age 51 years. Tom was born April 3, 1970, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital to parents Jane M. (nee Wittnebel and Willie A. Hundt. Tom was diagnosed within weeks of birth with the rare genetic skin disorder 'recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullous (rdeb) in which the bond that holds the layers of skin together is weak, resulting in the skin peeling, blistering, and scarring both outside and inside the body. Tom battled his redeb and its numerous complications his entire life until its progression led to untreatable skin cancers (visit debra.org) to learn more. This special cross Tom was given to bear was also an incredible blessing. Tteaching him patience, kindness, perseverance, compassion and humility. During his times of wandering from God's path, it would draw him back closer to his Lord. During times of hardship it taught him to trust that God would see him through. By the grace of God, Tom was able to adapt and overcome many obstacles and physical challenges throughout his life.
Tom was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Hustisford and as a child attended Bethany Lutheran School graduating as valedictorian of his 8th grade class. He graduated from Hustisford High School with honors as salutatorian. After graduation, Tom continued his education at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, graduating with honors and a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. After working two summer internships with Wisconsin Bell, he went on to earn his Master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Madison. Also, graduating with honors. He worked two summer engineering internships with Camtronics Medical Systems. After graduating from UW Madison, he worked as a development engineer on aerospace projects for Didisonix Inc. and later for Husco International on electro hydraulic systems for off -highway construction equipment. Nearly, complete closure of Tom's esophagus, kidney failure, and corneal scarring, all complications and progression of redeb, his career ended early.
Tom most loved laughing and having fun with his family and friends. He was a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Pittsburg Steelers. He loved dogs, all types of auto racing (especially sprint cars), and classic cars of all types and eras. Tom had a particular passion for all things Chrysler, especially Mopar muscle cars and was a member of the Wisconsin Mopar Muscle Club. With the help of friends, he was able to restore and enjoy his black 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda.
Tom is survived by his parents, brother John'Will' Hundt, (special friend Kim Thomas and family) Uncle Vilas Hundt, Aunts Philene Hundt and Irene Wittnebel other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents Willie and Rhanad Hundt and Raymond and Lillian Wittnebel, His Aunts and Uncles Lavilla, Virgil, Ardel, Daniel, Grace and Verne Hundt; David and Ramona and Harold 'Shorty' Wittnebel and his cousins James Hundt and Russell Wittnebel.
Special Thanks to the staff of Angels Grace hospice, current and former staff of Watertown Dialysis, and the entire team of doctors and nurses.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 280 N. Lake St. Hustisford, WI, from 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Masks are required. Rev. Jonathon Loescher will officiate.
Interment at Hustisford Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Bethany Lutheran Church, the family, or Debra of America-833-debraUS
212-868-9296; 75 Broad Street/Suite 300 New York, NY10004
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Hustisford is serving the family.