Richard G. "Dick" Winzlick

August 21, 1933 - January 21, 2022
Castlewood, SD - Richard George 'Dick' Wenzlick, 88, of Castlewood, passed away at his home on Friday, January 21, 2022. Dick was a valued friend in the Castlewood Community. Visitation for friends and family with will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, January 28, 2022, at Geise Funeral Chapel in Castlewood. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 29, 2022 at American Lutheran Church in Castlewood, followed by burial at the Castlewood Cemetery.
Richard 'Dick' Wenzlick was born on August 21, 1933, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Arthur J and Irene Wenzlick. His life of service began at the age of 8, when he worked for a small grocer, during the evening to earn extra income for the family, stocking shelves at the store. At the age of 17, Dick enlisted in the United States Air Force in Milwaukee, in April of 1951. He served our country for 22 years, 2 months and 25 days of his life, retiring on May 1, 1975. Some of his many distinguished awards include: Expert Small Arms, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Air Force Service Longevity Ribbon, Outstanding Unit Citations, all with the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base entered into the 105th Congressional Records.
Dick was married to Leola Carlisle, the eldest daughter of Harvey and Elizabeth Carlisle, of Castlewood, SD, on September 29, 1961. He owned a service gas station in downtown Castlewood before returning to the Air Force. Upon retiring in 1975, they moved to Sullivan, WI, where they farmed and ran Wenzlick and Son Trucking. In 1991, they returned to Castlewood and continued the trucking business.
Some of Dick's hobbies included hunting, fishing and games of chance. He also enjoyed tinkering with ag related mechanics, and was a DIYer with many projects. He was a life member of the American Legion, the International Association of Machinists, a Life Member of the VFW and a TREA Chapter 029 member.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Leola, son, Kenneth Wenzlick.
He is survived by his brother, Donald Wenzlick of Belview, NE, his sister, Donna (Wenzlick) Potyandy of Orlando, FL; son, Len Harvey (Deborah Jean) Wenzlick of Iron Ridge, WI. Dick is also survived by four grandchildren, Ken's two children, Richard J. (Samantha) Wenzlick and their children, Arianna N. and Richard L.; and Colleen A. Wenzlick and her children Brooke and Carson; and Len's children, Joshua Daniel and Jessica Shelby Wenzlick.
