Clarence D. "Junior" Hartwig

Johnson Creek, WI - CLARENCE D. HARTWIG (Junior), age 82 of Johnson Creek passed away Wednesday February 9, 2022, at Sunset Ridge in Jefferson. He was born on February 21, 1939, in Watertown to Clarence and Myrtle (Winkelman) Hartwig. He was the President of Hartwig Poultry Farm in Johnson Creek. Clarence owned and operated Meagaco Trucking Company and worked as an over the road truck driver. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Brewers and NASCAR fan. Clarence enjoyed having breakfast at The Pine Cone with his friends, gardening, playing Sheepshead, and taking his grand-dog, Wilson, to the dog park. Most of all, he loved to watch his granddaughters play sports.
Junior will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Joan Hartwig of Johnson Creek, daughter Meagan (Jason) Frey of Johnson Creek, two grandchildren, Natalie and Olivia Frey, siblings Judy (Roland) Wishowski of Johnson Creek, Faye Storniolo of Florida, William Hartwig of Johnson Creek, Clyde Hartwig of Kenosha, Kurt Hartwig of Florida, Jeffrey (Marina) Hartwig of Indiana. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters-in-law Debbie Roelke and Rachel Hartwig.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00a.m. on Tuesday February 15, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Johnson Creek, with the Rev. Alex Carmel officiating, burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:30-11:00. Masks are required per the Church's protocol.
A special thank you to Anna Warzala and the team of caregivers at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson and Marquardt Hospice.
Donations can be made in Clarence's name to the Jefferson County Humane Society.