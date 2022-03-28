Virginia M. (Cornell) Siedschlag

May 15, 1941 - March 23, 2022
Watertown, WI - On March 23, 2022 Virginia Marie Cornell Siedschlag went to her heavenly home to join her loving husband. She was born on May 15, 1941 to Harriett and Orville Cornell of Lake Forest, Illinois. She had special childhood memories of Washington Island, Wisconsin the boyhood home of her father surrounded by aunts, uncles and cousins. Later in life she would share the love of this island with her own family and create many wonderful memories. Looking for deer in the evening or just enjoying the beauty of the island.
She was a graduate of Lake Forest High School. After graduation she married her childhood sweetheart, the boy next door, John A Siedschlag, Sr. During the first part of their marriage they would live on several military bases with their four children Lisabeth, Carolyn, John Jr., and Joi-Lynn. When John Sr. became a Lutheran Minister they served several churches in Illinois and Wisconsin eventually retiring to Watertown to be near family. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage.
Virginia was an avid researcher of genealogy and enjoyed tracing her family tree. She was a DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) member. She enjoyed nature, watching wildlife and taking car rides on rustic roads. She was active in church activities including teaching Sunday School, VBS, and Christmas programs. In her early years she enjoyed art and drawing and would sew matching dresses for her and her daughters. She created beautiful needlework pictures for family and friends. She loved her rescue dog Charlie.
Virginia is survived by her children- Lisabeth & Stephen Risley, Carolyn & John Taylor, John Jr. & Christine Siedschlag, Joi-Lynn & Chip Rens. Grandchildren- Scott Taylor, Amanda Taylor, Rachel Risley, Christopher Risley, Andrew Taylor (Laurie), Mariah Rens, Calvin Rens, Gabriel Taylor, Ariel Ressler (Andrew), Natalie Siedschlag, Shar Taylor, Isaiah Taylor, and Jace Taylor. Great Grandchildren- Odin & Leo Zwickey, Jennifer Risley, Hayley Taylor, and Tyson Ressler. Also her brother Vernon Cornell , sister in law Linda Cornell along with nephew Jason (Jodi) Cornell. She is preceded in death by her loving husband 2 months ago- John A. Siedschlag Sr, her brother Edward Cornell, and parents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. David Groth officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Virginia will be buried on Washington Island with her husband. Memorials may be given in her memory to: Watertown Humane Society, Door County Land Trust, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to thank the Nurses and staff at Watertown Memorial Hospital and the staff at Heritage Homes for their care of Virginia.