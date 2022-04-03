Patti R. (Behm) Bratz

Watertown, WI - Patti Rae Bratz, 70, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home.
Patti Rae Behm was born on January 7, 1952, in Watertown, the daughter of Kenneth and Margaret (nee Miller) Behm. She was a 1970 graduate of Watertown High School. On February 13, 1971, she married Paul K. Bratz. Patti loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and mowing the lawn. She was employed at Royal Meats and Glenn's Meat Market in Watertown, where she assisted with sales and packaging. Patti was an extremely caring person who always put the needs of others first. Most of all, Patti loved spending time with her family.
Patti is survived by her children, Jennifer Kruesel and Paul (Jennifer) Bratz; grandchildren, Courtney Rae Kruesel, Camerin Jolie Kruesel, Adeline Marion Bratz and Aiden James Bratz; stepfather, Roger Rowlands; son-in-law, Patrick Kruesel; sisters, Shari Elmer and Tina (Brian) Lueck; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents; sisters, Kathy Bosch and Linda McKee; brother, Jimmy Behm.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Matthew Krenke of St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Patti Bratz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.