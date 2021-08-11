December 2, 1988 - August 9, 2021
Watertown, WI - Corey R. Brocker, 32, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee surrounded by his family.
Corey Robert Brocker was born on December 2, 1988 in Watertown, the son of Robert and Holly (nee Hackbarth) Brocker. He attended Watertown High School and had been employed throughout the years as a cement mason and concrete finisher. He enjoyed skateboarding, fishing, hanging with friends, and was fondly known for the glare in his eye to grab your attention. The love and bond he had with his son can never be replaced.
Corey is survived by his son, Eli Brocker; mother, Holly Brocker of Watertown; father, Robert Brocker of Colorado; siblings, Leanne (Christopher) Seifert, Jennifer (Brad Simon) Rose, and Travis Brocker; nieces and nephews, Kiley Seifert, Braedyn Seifert, Malachi Brocker, Lexie Brocker, and Briella Brocker; maternal grandmother, MaryAnn Hackbarth; paternal grandmother, Diane Pfau; uncle, Terrance Hackbarth; special friends, Kourtney Gutzdorf, Ryan Gutzdorf, John Bellini, Joe Bellini, and Kara White; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Warren Hackbarth; aunts, Shelby Krueger and Victoria Higgins; and special friend, Bobby Carpenter.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.