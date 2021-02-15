November 29, 1927 - February 12, 2021
Watertown, WI - John W. Parmley, 93, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at noon at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Katie Van der Linden of Ebenezer Moravian Church officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Summit Cemetery in Oconomowoc at a later date. Memorials to the family would be appreciated. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
John William Parmley was born on November 29, 1927 to John H. and Wilma (nee Jenkins) Parmley in Mifflin, WI. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1945 and attended the University of Wisconsin for Agriculture. John served as an MP in the United States Army for 2 1/2 years earning an honorable discharge before the Korean War began. On June 29, 1957 he married Janet Braatz at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc.
John started his working career at Heile in Waukesha as a welder. He then became a draftsman at LaBelle Industry in Oconomowoc. After moving to Watertown, he continued as a draftsman at Hevi-Duty and then Eaton Corp. until his retirement in 1993. John then went back to work at Universal Electronics in Whitewater for 6 years.
John always had a passion for farming and continued to do so most of his life. He loved to "remodel" and never stopped improving what could be made better. He liked to bowl, golf, and travel. In 1992 John and Janet took a 3 week vacation to England with his siblings. He and his family had season tickets to the Green Bay Packers and loved going to games.
John is survived by his wife of 63 1/2 years Janet Parmley of Watertown; four children: Julie (Michael) Gaugert of Watertown, John (Beth) Parmley of Crystal Lake, IL, Joe (Cheri) Parmley of Colgate, James (Sally) Parmley of Watertown; six grandchildren: Jessica (Sam) Chairez, Ben Parmley, Nick Parmley, Sam Parmley, Michael (fiancée Hanna Uecke) Gaugert, Ryan Parmley, Lauren Parmley; three step-grandchildren: Adam Krysiak, Austin Krysiak and Brooke (Jeremy) Reichwald; great-granddaughter Alaina Chairez; one step-great grandson, Camden Reichwald; one sister, Charlotte Schneider of Rhinelander; one sister-in-law, Joy Parmley; one brother-in-law, Jim (Judy) Braatz of Oconomowoc; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Marian Kuhl; one brother Philip Parmley; two brothers-in-law William Kuhl and William Schneider.
The family would like to thank the Watertown Fire Department for their excellent and fast service as well as Marquardt Hospice and Debbie Lambrecht for caring for John.