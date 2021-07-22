August 22, 1945 - July 21, 2021
Watertown, WI - Larry J. Strobel, 75, passed away the morning of July 21, 2021 with his wife of 48 years and faithful dog, Kaycee, by his side.
Larry Joseph Strobel was born on August 22, 1945, the son of Hilmer and Doris (nee Jaeger) Strobel. He married Beverly Zickert on May 19, 1973 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown.
Larry started working at United Parcel Service in 1972 and retired after 30 years of service in 2002. In retirement, Larry continued his delivery career working P/T for the Watertown Unified School District, delivering lunches to the surrounding schools. His biggest love in retirement however was working at the farm, most particularly driving Truck #8. There you could find his iconic smile and thumbs up to whomever he would pass in his truck. Those were his best days and made his retirement full, working alongside his sons at Rosy-Lane.
Larry's passion was work. He seldom had idle hands, but the love of his family was just as strong. He provided love, faith, and support to the very end of his days, guiding by example and with few words. He always instilled the importance of humility, and it was with that silent strength he guided his family. He was present at every ball game, many times showing up in his UPS browns after he skipped all breaks and lunch to catch his kid's final innings. Even more so, he loved watching his grandchildren. From his first golf meet to his final volleyball match, and every T-ball and dance performance in between, his enthusiasm in watching was pure joy. He could always talk Brewers and the Pack, it was something that sparked an immediate fire in his life. Competitive and courageous are two words that will forever remind us of him.
Larry is survived by his wife, Beverly Strobel. She has supported and carried his torch and burdens with him for 50 years, and some of his final words were the promise of so many more. He is also survived by son, Tim (Jana) Strobel; daughter, Christy Strobel; and son, Mike (Tiff Schuett) Strobel; granddaughters, Kristin and Allie Stair and Addison and Kinsley Strobel. He is further survived by his brothers, David Strobel, Daniel (June) Strobel, and Anthony (Laura) Strobel; sister, Mary Kaul; brother-in-law, Roy (Barb) Zickert, Jr.; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Evan Strobel; parents, Hilmer Strobel and Doris Strobel; father and mother-in-law, Roy Zickert, Sr. and Myrtle Zickert; and sister-in-law, Susan Strobel.
Larry has been called to shepherd the flock from the heaven's above, but he will remain in the heart of his family and friends for our lifetimes to follow.
The service will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will start at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Ebenezer Cemetery. Please feel free to join us for a reception at the Ebenezer Moravian Church next to the cemetery to close the celebration of Larry's life.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Charlson of the Froedert Medical Team and Becky of Rainbow Hospice for providing outstanding supporting care. Donations can be made to Rainbow Hospice or a charity of your choosing.
