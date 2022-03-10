October 30, 1971 - March 6, 2022
Watertown, WI - "When is enough, Enough? "
I was asked this question once by someone very dear, and without hesitation, my answer was very clear.
It's not always a simple answer that anyone can make. For every scenario is different and how much one can take.
Kind of unique, how some may not even know. Time is just a measure of how far one's willing to go.
It's easy to give advice by what we think is right, but to whom it may concern, it's their personal fight.
Don't think that one doesn't struggle with what they ought to do. Sometimes it's hard to separate the "Hope of" from what is true. Living with "What if" is not always easy to bare. The only comfort we can give is just by being there. Deep inside one needs to know that they did all that they possibly could before they take that final leap in doing what they should.
I know it's hard to see someone, all the times they cried, wishing you could help them, and deep down they know you tried. So I say to you, when you don't understand, when you see what one goes through, you never know that if someday, this may apply to you.
So regarding my scenario, when I was asked before, my answer sweet and simple, left them wanting more.
I explained, tho it may be difficult and at times my heart may break, but no matter how far the distance, it's the chance I have to take. Sometimes ... Time is the hardest part when you think of forever, A "Shared Love" is worth fighting for, so my reply was Never! "When is Enough, Enough? " by Carrie Schmidt
On March 6, 2022, Carrie Schmidt was welcomed at the gates of Heaven. She fought a brave fight and looked cancer straight in the eyes up until her last breath. Carrie was a strong, selfless, loving, and creative person. Carrie has and will always have a piece of everyone's heart. Her love and tenderness is something that will be forever felt. She loved her family and friends dearly. Carrie was never the type to attend funerals, so the family has decided to have a celebration of life during the summer. Time and place to be determined. Flowers, Cards and Monetaries can be sent to the Hafemeister Funeral Home, or 612 Chadwick Dr., Watertown, WI, 53094. Memorials may be made at: http://gofund.me/8ea37b3c
Carrie is survived by her mother, Charmaine "Cookie" Meyer; father, Robert "Bob" Boker; siblings, David Fernendaz, Lisa Fox and partner David Radcliff; nieces and nephew, Charity Fox, Vivan Windl, and JJ Windl; children, Justin Wallich, Ashley Obregon, partner Nick Smith, Brandon Verbuggan, partner Dakota Kelm, Zachary Schmidt, wife Angelina Schmidt; grandchildren, Autumn, DeMarcus, Andrew, Atlas, Aris, Giovanni, and baby to come.
Carrie is preceded in death by grandma Carrie, cousin Dino, cousin Jamie, and other loved ones.