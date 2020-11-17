July 1, 1936 - November 15, 2020
Watertown, WI - James K. Lemminger, 84, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Lake Mills Health Services.
James Karl Lemminger was born on July 1, 1936 in Milwaukee, the son of Alphonse Wolfgang and Marie (nee Schaefer) Lemminger. James served in the United States Army Airborne Reserve, completing boot camp at Fort Leonard Wood in Mississippi. He then completed Airborne Ranger training in Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He served with the 82nd Airborne Active Reserves in 1959-1960 in Beirut, Lebanon. He was a member of the military police in Lebanon. On February 27, 1960, he married Mary Anne Kellerman at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. He had been employed as a Singer Sewing Machine salesman. He then worked as a commercial insulator, starting up Insulation Industries Inc. "III", which he co-owned and operated from the mid-1970s until his retirement. He was a member of the Local 19 Insulators Union in Milwaukee for 15 years. He loved nature and going up north to Hayward, Wisconsin where he lived for many years. He enjoyed deer hunting and woodworking.
James is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Lemminger of Watertown; children, Michael (Debra) Lemminger of Hayward, Mark (Michelle) Lemminger of Johnson Creek, Kurt (Lisa) Lemminger of Watertown, James "Jim" (Debra) Lemminger of Johnson Creek, and Kim (Tim) Schmidt of Watertown; grandchildren, Amber (Shane) Poppe, Ashley Cooper (Carl Cook), Vanessa (Adam) Knippel, Valerie Lemminger, Mark (Hannah Brewer) Lemminger, Jr., Emily Lemminger, Natalie (Tyler Oldenhoff) Lemminger, Sara Lemminger, Kayla (Mike) Wendt, Kiara (Justin) Erdmann, Kassidy (Charlie) Wright, and Danielle Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Avery and Alivia Poppe, Ellyanna and Monti Cooper, London Knippel, Charli, Porter and Claire Wendt, Camden and Wrangler Erdmann, and Henry Wright; brothers, Al (Carol) Lemminger of Hayward and Richard (Diane) Lemminger of Hubertus; sister, Joan Struble of Mauston; sister-in-law, Rita Lemminger of Menomonee Falls; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Lemminger.
A private memorial service will be held. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.