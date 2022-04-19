Jefferson, WI - PHILLIP U. GERICKE, age 87 of Jefferson passed Monday April 18, 2022, at the Jefferson Memory Care. He was born on November 22, 1934, in Gary Indiana to Frederick and Marie (Riedelbauch) Gericke. He married Maxine C. Kelm on July 30, 1955, in Dubuque Iowa, she preceded him in death on October 12, 2020. Phillip was employed at Schweiger Industries for 45+ years retiring in 1995. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packer fan and a Season Ticket Holder. After retiring from Schweiger's Phillip worked at remodeling homes.
He is survived by his family, children Michael (Linda) Gericke of Jefferson, Kathy (Bob) Fredrick of DeForest, Philip (Doreen) Gericke of Jefferson. Five grandchildren, Christopher (Heidi) Wendorf, Michael (Dena) Willlman, Adam (Janelle) Gericke, Trent (Crystal) Gericke, Allison (Tony) Hammond. 14 great grandchildren. Other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife and brothers Carl Gericke, Timothy Gericke, stepbrother Fritz Gericke, stepsister Barb Gericke- Cochron.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jefferson Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice and Nurse Lorna.
Private graveside service will be held on Friday April 22, 2022