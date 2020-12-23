May 23, 1935 - December 23, 2020
Concord, WI - Harvey V. Buske, 85, of Concord, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his home.
Harvey Victor Buske was born on May 23, 1935 at St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown, the son of Edwin and Emma (nee Dobbratz) Buske. He attended St. Stephen's Lutheran Grade School in Concord and was a 1953 graduate of Johnson Creek High School. On August 29, 1959 he married Jean Gayle Reynolds at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Concord. Jean preceded him in death on November 10, 2011. Harvey farmed the original Buske Homestead. He spent a lifetime cultivating the farm to be a productive farmland preservation. He helped Keith Christian at Mead Nurseries. Harvey attended the Jefferson County Sheriff Citizen's Police Academy. He was Jefferson County Conservation Farmer of the year, 1999 and received the Town Heritage Award from the Concord Historical Society of which he was member from 1870 - 2010. He was a member of the NRA since 1976 and the Lake Mills Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting in the western states, Canada, and Alaska. Harvey went on the hunt of a lifetime in Africa in 1997.
Harvey is survived by his children, Randal Scott Buske of Fond du Lac, Mary Christine (David) Baumann of Mosinee, Timothy Paul (Michelle) Buske of San Antonio, TX, Ann Martha Buske (Roger) Piek of Fairbanks, AK, and Mathew AI (Inga) Buske of Latvia; grandchildren, Jacob Piek, Jessica Piek, Sierra Buske, Ashley Buske, Albert Buske, Arthur Buske, Jared Baumann, Aaron Baumann, and Geneva Baumann; six great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; and siblings, Edwin J. "Sonny" Buske, Edgar Buske, and Marion Buske.
A private family burial will be held at St. Stephen's Lutheran Cemetery in Concord. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice, 147 W. Rockwell Street, Jefferson, WI 53549. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.