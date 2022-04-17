Lebanon, WI - Edwin B. Prahl, 86, of Lebanon passed away on April 2, 2022 at Clearview after lingering illnesses.
Ed was born on May 30, 1935, lived in Watertown 48 years and Lebanon his remaining years. He lived so many years in his earthly home and now lives in his heavenly home. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1953 and the following week he went to work at Waukesha Motor Works, then known as Waukesha Engine, now known as General Electric with a two year period in the military. Ed enjoyed many outdoor activities hunting, fishing, boating, and motorcycling. He loved mechanics and maintained family/friends vehicles. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and attended many of their games. He loved to travel to our western part of our great country, especially North and South Dakota, Colorado and Wyoming. Rapid City made a great "hub" so we could go to different areas each day. Yellowstone Park, Cody, Wyoming - all the area mountains; Branson, Missouri was another favorite along with "Up North". Ed was a charter member of River Valley Alliance Church, "the friendly church on the hill". His bass voice was heard in various musical groups - choir, quartets, duets, and solos. His favorites were the gospel hymns of the church. He missed singing in a quartet the last years of his life, but its' another lesson of endurance and the desire to "Sing another Song", just like Ed O'Neil of the Dixie Melody Boys.
Ed is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rita Rae, his sister Sylvia M. Prahl, his brother Richard (Kathy), sister-in-law Joyce Degner, sister-in-law Teri Doughty; three daughters: Melody (Mitch) Goss, Cindy Prahl, Sharon (Jim) Gardiner; granddaughters Jessica (Rian) Amanda, Kristi, Michael and Erica (Chuckie); great-grandchildren; Bryce, Alexiah, Mickayla Ives, Allison and Jackson Olsen and great-grandson Catty expected in August.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Steven.
A Celebration of Life for Ed will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00AM at River Valley Alliance Church. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
