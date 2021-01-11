John R. Epperson

August 28, 1931 - January 7, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - John Roy Epperson, 89, Lake Mills, passed away on January 7, 2021.
He was born on August 28, 1931 to the late John and Edith (Roberts) Epperson in Oklahoma.
He had been employed by APV Crepaco and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown.
John was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Donna (Stroede) Epperson; step-children, Daniel Punzel, Dennis Punzel, Donald (Jani) Punzel, Diane (Robert) Miller, Darlene Davis, David (Sarah) Punzel, Dale (Laura) Punzel,; grandchildren, Rachel (Ryan) Radloff, Kyle Punzel, Mikayla Punzel, Nathan Punzel, Michael Miller, Matthew (Tori) Miller, Jacob Davis, Jaclyn Davis, Hunter Punzel, Elizabeth Punzel , Aubrey Punzel, Tyler Punzel, Ryan Punzel, Natalie Punzel; great-grandchildren, Bethany Radloff, Noah Radloff, Owen Radloff; one brother, Tom Epperson; other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his grandson, Jesse Punzel; and two brothers, Bill Epperson and James Epperson.
Private family services will be held.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church.