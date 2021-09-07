March 8, 1940 - September 4, 2021
Watertown, WI - Larry P. Miller, 81, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Larry was born on March 8, 1940 in Milwaukee, the son of Palmer and Elsie (Wickware) Miller. Larry worked for the Oconomowoc Police Department for 8 years before driving a truck for Consolidated Freightway for many years. He was a private individual, he enjoyed staying in and watching movies. In his free time, he loved baking cookies for everyone. Larry will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known him.
He is survived by his children Kathy (Jamie) Blaeske and Vicky Willison, 3 grandchildren: Jessica, Alex, and Tyler. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, mother Mary, and sister Judy.
Per Larry's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services.
