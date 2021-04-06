March 23, 1967 - April 4, 2021
Watertown, WI - Myron L. Dvorak, 54, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Myron Lee Dvorak was born on March 23, 1967 in Lacrosse, the son of Jackie Olson (nee Petty) and Frank Dvorak. He was a 1985 graduate of Westby High School. On December 30, 2006 he married Angela Pranke. He had been employed at CL&D graphics for 10 years before becoming disabled. Myron was a devoted father and husband who always looked for the creative side of life. In his free time he found a passion in airbrushing portraits of friends and family, woodworking in the garage with his best friend, David Wright, and helping his grandchildren with arts and crafts. If Myron wasn't creating art he was spending time with his cat, Leo. Myron was a one of a kind artist who will be greatly missed.
Myron is survived by his wife, Angela Dvorak; children, James McCullick, Cody Dvorak, Tanya Dvorak, McKenzie (Dan Thompson) Lloyd, Breanna (Jacob Kingsley) Lloyd, Kaitlynn Lloyd, and Nathanial Lloyd; grandchildren, Grayson Bloomingdale, Rylee Kingsley, Scarlett Kingsley, and Norah Kingsley; mother, Jackie Olson; siblings, Verdan Dvorak, Vincent (Therasa) Dvorak, Carl Olson, Keith Olson, and Christine Holen; parents-in-law, Daniel and Debbie Pranke; sisters-in-law, Teri Esparza, Alisa (Mike) Satian, and Rebecca (Angel) Oquendo; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Dvorak and step-father, Roger Olson.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.