Vernette M. (Thom) Weisensel

Watertown, WI - Vernette M. Weisensel, 98, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Vernette Marie Thom was born on March 6, 1924, in Milwaukee, the daughter of John and Viola (nee Becker) Thom. On October 14, 1950, she married Donald H. Weisensel in Milwaukee. Don preceded her in death on February 11, 2017. She had been employed as a switchboard operator in Milwaukee in the 1940s, at Mullen's Dairy in Watertown, the Watertown School District in the cafeteria, and St. Joseph's Home in Watertown. She started St. Joseph's Home Auxiliary to help enhance resident's lives. Vernette was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown, Knights of Columbus, and Catholic Family Movement. She also was a member of the Watertown Campers Organization. Vernette worked with the Boy Scouts for many years. She enjoyed canning, refinishing furniture, rosemaling, and cake decorating.
Vernette is survived by her seven children, Donna (Leo) Robinson of Oshkosh, Gerard "Jerry" (Barb) Weisensel of Oconomowoc, Annette (John) Condron of Sun Prairie, Vincent Weisensel of Fond du Lac, Brian Weisensel of Watertown, Paul Weisensel of Watertown, and Blase (Brenda) Weisensel of Watertown; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, and one brother. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown. Burial will be at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
