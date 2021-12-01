May 9, 1927 - November 26, 2021
West Bend, WI - On Friday, November 26, the Lord summoned Elaine I. (Shelvik) Paustian, 94, of West Bend to himself in heaven. She passed away at Ivy Manor in West Bend.
Elaine was born May 9, 1927 to Sivert and Martha Shelvik. She was baptized and confirmed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison and also attended their Christian Day School. She graduated from Madison East High School and from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, receiving a Bachelor of Business degree. She married Pastor Henry Paustian on May 10, 1953.
Elaine worked at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in Milwaukee and in Madison as a tax accountant and auditor. She also did general office work and bookkeeping for a number of years at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and their Ladies' League. She also served the Organization of WELS Lutheran Seniors (OWLS) as their national treasurer. While in college, she served as the treasurer of the Madison Philharmonic Chorus.
She liked making things for her family—candles, Christmas ornaments, greeting cards, and especially quilts. She really appreciated the fact that her children and grandchildren were able to enjoy vacations at the cottage her father designed and built on Lake Wisconsin.
Those Elaine leaves behind to cherish her memory include her children Christine (Pastor Phil) Krieger of Fairfield, OH, Pastor John (Miriam) Paustian of West Bend, David (Kristina) Paustian of Charlotte, NC, Pastor Phil Paustian of Gladstone, MI, and Dr. Mark (Connie) Paustian of New Ulm, MN. She is further survived by grandchildren Jon (Eve) Krieger, of Ypsilanti, MI, Rachel (Joshua) Wilch of Cincinnati, OH, Daniel (Kristel) of Hamilton, OH, Joel (Kate) Krieger of Milwaukee, WI, Pastor Joshua (Julie) Krieger of Livonia, MI, Andrew Krieger of West Chester, OH, Benjamin Krieger of Livonia, MI, Pastor John M. (Robin) Paustian of Morgan, MN, Joshua Paustian of Milwaukee, WI, Jordan Paustian of Friendswood, TX, Pastor Tristan (Wilhelmina) Paustian of Hortonville, WI, Colin (Jackie) Paustian of Neenah, WI, Abby(Keenan) Smart of Minneapolis, MN, and Hannah (Joe) Rodewald, Watertown, WI, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Henry Paustian, her parents, Sivert and Martha Shelvik, and brothers Bertram, Lawrence, and Kenneth.
Funeral Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (777 S Indiana Ave. West Bend, WI 53095) on Monday, December 6 with visitation from 9:00 to 10:15 and the service at 10:30. Memorials to the Martin Luther Scholarship Fund, Good Shepherd's Tuition Assistance Fund or memorials of the donor's choice will be appreciated.
The family especially wants to thank her caregivers at Ivy Manor and from Preceptor Hospice for their care and support.
Phillip Funeral Home has been entrusted with Elaine's arrangements. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com