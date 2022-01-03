March 30, 1921 - January 1, 2022
Watertown, WI - Max F. Stueber, 100, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Max Friedrich Stueber was born on March 30, 1921, the son of Theodore A. Stueber and Louisa (Horn) Stueber. Max grew up on the family farm in the Town of Clyman. Later he moved to Watertown and attended Northwestern College. There he took a 5-year business course, graduating in 1940. His business career started as a manager with Kroger Co., for 31 years from 1940 - 1971. He was a store manager in Stoughton in 1946, Lake Geneva in 1947/1948, and Watertown 1948 until 1971. From there he worked 14 years as a manager for Piggly Wiggly in Watertown and later Schultz Sav-o-Store until his retirement in 1985.
Max enlisted in the US Navy from 1942 - 1946 during WWII. He served with the US Marines in the Pacific as a Hospital Corpsman in the Soloman Islands and Liberation of Guam. He was honored for his service in 2009 at the Marine Corps League Aero Park.
On July 6, 1947, he married Bernice E. Richards in Edgerton, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on June 9, 1991. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alexes Stueber and son-in-law, James P. Sherry. Max is survived by two children, Karen Sherry and Gary (Debbie) Stueber; grandchildren, Aaron (Lyn) Zimmermann, Bernadette (Jordan) Archer, Becky (Dan) Kratochwill, Mark (Anna) Stueber, and Riva Stueber; as well as five great-grandchildren.
He was a lifetime member of more than 50 years with the Marine Corps League, American Legion Post 189, the VFW, and past President of Watertown Rotary Club (1965 - 2016), receiving the Paul Harris Fellowship. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown and served on the Board of Elders, Stewardship, Meals on Wheels, and also as Congregation Chairman and financial secretary.
Max enjoyed refurbishing old houses. He loved working in the garden and sharing his vegetables, winter onions, currants for jelly, homemade horseradish, and was proud to explain how to raise them. He replanted many maple trees for friends and family. In spring, he gave pussy willows and enjoyed seeing them decorate the church. Max enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. For his 100th birthday, the Milwaukee Bucks had him on the scoreboard.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Tim Mueller officiating. Burial with military honors will take place in the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown or the charity of one's choice.