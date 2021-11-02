Dorothy M. (Bahnsen) Johannsen

Waterloo, WI - Dorothy M. Johannsen, 98, of Waterloo, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Golden Years in Randolph, WI.
Dorothy was born on August 31, 1923 in Clinton, IA, the daughter of Fred and Lucille Bahnsen. She married the love of her life Robert Johannsen on February 4, 1943 in Iowa, and the couple enjoyed 37 years of marriage before his passing in 1980. Dorothy was a long time member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Dorothy truly loved volunteering as much as she could, she volunteered with SCORE, Fulton, IL Country Club; elementary schools in Iowa and Waterloo, the library in Waterloo, hospitals, and charity donations. In her younger years she was a talented seamstress, and had a passion for dancing. Later in life she enjoyed quilting; above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Richard (Nancy) Johannsen of Grayslake, IL; Daniel Johannsen of Portland, OR; Deborah (Fred) Gay of Reeseville, WI; and Robert (Mary) Johannsen of Peoria, IL. 9 grandchildren: Jeffrey (Debra); Jared; Chris (Randi); Cory (Erin); Jill; Nicholas (Kristine); Andrew; Kyle (Evan); Dane, and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Lois Griffith and Kathryn Fain, and daughter-in-law Paula.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. Chris Esmay presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 1:00pm until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.