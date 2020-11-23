October 24, 1949 - November 21, 2020
Watertown, WI - Howard H. Kuester, 71, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Marquardt Manor with his loving wife Linda by his side.
Howard was born on October 24, 1949 at a military base in Illinois, the son of Harry and Donna (Leair) Kuester. Howard grew up in Waukesha and Tomahawk Wisconsin. Howard later moved to Waukesha where he met his wife of 49 years. Howard worked as a welder at International Harvester/Navistar for over 30 years. Howard loved the outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting with his dog Simba and going up north to hunt, fish, and visit family and friends in Tomahawk and Rhinelander. Howard also loved riding his Harley and he took many long road trips. The one thing Howard loved most was his family.
Howard will be sadly missed by his wife Linda Kuester of Watertown, Children Shawn Kuester of Watertown, Renee Kuester of Watertown, grandchildren Cody, Hunter, Dillion, and Dakota. Howard was preceded in death by his father and mother, two brothers Craig, Dean, and sister Judy.
The family wishes to thank Marquardt Memorial Manor for the loving care given to Howard.
Memories of Dad
Author Unknown
I will take this special moment
To turn my thoughts to Dad
Thank him for the home he gave
For all the things we had.
We think about the fleeting years
Too quickly, gone for good
It seems like only yesterday
I'd go back if I could.
A time when Dad was always there,
No matter what the weather.
Always strong when things went wrong
He held our lives together.
He strived so hard from day to day
And never once complained.
With steady hands, he worked so hard
And kept the family name.
He taught us that hard work pays off,
You reap just what you sow.
He said that if you tend your crops,
Your field will overflow.
My life has been bountiful
He taught me how to give
In his firm and steadfast way
He taught me how to live.
Dad dwells among the angels now
He left us much too soon
He glides across a golden field
Above the harvest moon.
I see him in the summer rain,
He rides upon the wind
And when my path is beaten down
He picks me up again.
