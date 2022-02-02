Watertown, WI - Patricia Ann Miller, 90, passed away at 4:00 pm, January 29th, 2022 at Park Terrace in Watertown, WI. She was born January 4th, 1932 in Chippewa Falls, WI. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years Robert Miller. She is survived by her sister Marilyn Dachel (Pete) of Chippewa Falls, WI; George White (Susan) of Coral Springs, FL; three sons; Charles (Clara) of Gulf Breeze, Fl; Patrick (Pam) of Marshall, WI; and Michael of Marshall, WI. Also surviving are Granddaughters Ashley Pankow (Richard), Jamie Schultz, Katie Miller and great grandsons Jaden and Mason. She is also preceded in death by her brother Donald White (Irene) of Chippewa Falls, WI; her sister Sharon Block (Richard) of West Allis, WI. Although being longtime residents of Watertown, she and her husband spent 10 years enjoying retirement in Islamorada, FL and 10 years on Lake Wissota in Northern Wisconsin before spending their last years back in Watertown. Patricia was a longtime member of St. Henrys Church. She also provided a loving home to eleven different foster children over a period of years. Her and her husband were also longtime members of the Watertown Elks Lodge. She enjoyed spending time cooking and baking for her grandchildren. The majority of her working life was spent in the food service industry including many years at the Sharp Corner Inn and the Webster School cafeteria. Robert and Patricia both donated their bodies to The Medical College of Wisconsin for medical education and research. A memorial service will be held at St Henry's at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Henrys Church.