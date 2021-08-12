April 1, 1932 - August 11, 2021
Watertown, WI - Walter H. Broom, 89, of Watertown, WI passed away August 11, 2021 at Marquardt Health Center surrounded by his loving family.
Walter was born on April 1, 1932 in Watertown, WI, the son of Leslie and Sylvia (Seefelt) Broom. On December 1, 1951 he married the love of his wife Sylvia Pooler in Holcomb, WI. The couple enjoyed 69 wonderful years of marriage.
Walter is survived by his wife, Sylvia, and his children Gary Broom and Jeffery (Cheryl) Broom. His grandchildren, Jenny (Chris) Triplett of Muskego, Elizabeth (Phil) Meier of Madison, Eric Broom of Sullivan, Laci Broom of Watertown, Angie Broom of Delafield, Kyle (Jackie) Broom of Cottege Grove, and Ryan (April) Broom of Ottawa; and 10 Great-Grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother George Broom.
A private graveside service will be held from Walter.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Marquardt Health Center.
Schumtzler-Vick Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.