Lois A. (Bargmann) Kirkpatrick

Watertown, WI - Lois A. Kirkpatrick, 95, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Lois Ann Bargmann was born on May 15, 1926, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Herman F. and Anna C. (nee Luedemann) Kirkpatrick. Lois, at age 26, moved to Watertown to work at Bethesda. It was at Bethesda where she met her George Frick, Jr. They were united in marriage on November 27, 1952. George preceded her in death on March 2, 1971. She then married Douglas R. Kirkpatrick on October 27, 1979. Douglas preceded her in death on December 22, 1993. Lois had been employed as an Office Clerk at Lindberg Hevi Duty. After retirement, Lois spent many years volunteering at Bethesda Thrift Shop, Alpha Resource Center, and Marquardt.
Lois is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Bargmann; niece, Shawna (Bargmann) Corby of Iowa; nephew, James Bargmann of Connecticut; stepdaughters, Millisa Christensen and Nicole (Dave) Dearborn as well as nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. Lois is further survived by her church family at St. Luke's as well as many friends. Lois is the last of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; husband, Douglas; and brother, Kenneth Bargmann.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Anthony Schultz and Rev. Justin Cloute officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Alpha Center, St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown, or Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills as they were very dear to Lois. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
