September 20, 1933 - March 29, 2021
Watertown, WI - Carol A. Schultz, 87, of Watertown passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Park Terrace in Watertown.
Carol was born on September 20, 1933 in Fort Atkinson, WI the daughter of Earl and Gertrude (Rabbach) Wiedenhoeft. She grew up in town and graduated from Watertown High School. She was a lifelong, active member of Ebenezer Moravian Church. She married Jerry Schultz on June 11, 1955 at Ebenezer Moravian and the two enjoyed 62 years of marriage together and were blessed with 2 loving sons, Mark and Paul. During her working years she was an Executive Secretary at Crepaco and was the choir director and organist at church. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family. Whether it was camping, painting, or bird watching, she was happiest spending time with those she loved. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in her later years. Carol was a wonderful woman and will be dearly missed.
Carol is survived by her 2 sons, Mark (Connie) and Paul Schultz; 5 Grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie), Kimberly, Paul Jr., Stephanie, and Amanda; and 3 Great-grandchildren, Lucy, Lily and Chase. She is also survived by her brother Bill Wiedenhoeft and Step-Sister Marie Burkhalter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Memorials in Carol's honor may be made to Ebenezer Moravian Church.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday April 1, 2021 at Ebenezer Moravian Church with the Rev. Katie Van der Linden presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is serving the family. To place an online-condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com