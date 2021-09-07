September 12, 1956 - September 4, 2021
Watertown, WI - Glenn L. Guetzlaff, 64, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. David Brandt of St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Memorials would be appreciated to the charity of ones choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Glenn Lee Guetzlaff was born on September 12, 1956 to Gilbert Arnold and Colleen (Stoppenbach) Guetzlaff at St. Mary Hospital in Watertown. He attended schooling and became a Master Electrician. He was formerly employed by Wis-Pak in Watertown and drove for Bumper to Bumper in Watertown. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau. He enjoyed going to festivals and liked listening to rock and roll music.
He is survived by his siblings: Gary (Joyce) Guetzlaff of Milwaukee, Connie (David) Meister of Juneau, Carol (Eric) Schloesser of Ixonia, Geoff (Susan Seibel) of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.