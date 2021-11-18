Elm Grove, WI - Rev. W. Allan R. Kranz, 81, of Glendale, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Heritage Elm Grove in Elm Grove, WI.
Allan Kranz was born on July 17, 1940 in Killaloe, Ontario, Canada, the son of George and Hazel (Walther), moved to the US to attend college in 1957 and married Donna (Haas) on June 6, 1961 in Sioux Falls, SD. After Seminary, they lived in Tacoma, WA and Harvey ND before moving to Watertown in 1971. They served the congregation of First Baptist Church for 40 years to the Sunday. Pastor Kranz was a driving force within the Clergy Round Table of Watertown uniting the community of fellow believers for Thanksgiving and Good Friday Services. As an extension to his ministry, he felt it was important to visit those in the nursing home or hospital.
He embraced his community and worked to make an impact by serving on both local and state library boards and several other city and school committees. Most mornings he would go to one of the local restaurants (NibbleNook or Zwiggs) to have coffee, banter, and connect with friends both in and outside of the church. He would keep his pastoral skills sharp with a passion for reading books on History and Theology and was fond of his Classical music collection. He also enjoyed the beautiful outdoors; hiking, photography, and hunting; of which this love has been passed on to his children. He retired in the Glendale, WI area to be close to son, Paul Kranz (Valerie) & Grand Daughters Lauren & Marissa, until health forced his transitioned to Heritage Living in Elm Grove in fall of 2020.
Survived by: his Children Nancy (Ward) Townsend of Marietta, GA and Paul (Valerie) Kranz of Glendale; Grandchildren Jonathan Townsend, Christopher (Julia) Townsend, Lauren Kranz, Marissa Kranz; Great-Grandchildren Joel Townsend, Jack Townsend ; and Chase Townsend; Sister Rhoda Kuehl; Sister Georgina Kuehl and Sister Luella (Ray) Heideman. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Allan is preceded in death by: his parents, wife Donna (2016), Brother Garnet Kranz (2020), and brother in laws Louis (Rhoda) Kuehl and Allen (Georgina) Kuehl.
A life celebration is being planned for spring for 2022 at First Baptist Church, Watertown, WI.
