August 8, 1937 - April 10, 2021
Hustisford, WI - Niel A. Jensen of Hustisford, was born to Eternal Life on Saturday, April 10, at the age of 83, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 8, 1937, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Arnold and Geraldine (nee Mummert) Jensen. Niel served his country in the United States Air Force Reserve and active duty in the United States Coast Guard.
Niel was a talented man who used his artistic gift in wood working and cabinet making with his family now enjoying these treasures. He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Niel was always positive and always saw the good in people. He had a great sense of dry humor.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary (nee Schulteis), his children; Connie (Scott) Albrecht of Illinois, Jeff (Sandy) Jensen of Minn., Kurt (Kathy) Jensen of Plover, WI, Niel Jacob Jensen of Hartford, Dianne (Robert) Gratzig, Steve (Linda) Semo, Chris (Mike) Zielinski, Tim (Patti) Semo, and Ed (Jeanne) Semo.
He is also survived by his brothers-in-law Jim Kochar and Jack Schuppie and his sister-in-law Diane Schmitt, 27 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Niel was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara Jensen, his son Christian Jensen, his daughter-in-law Sue Semo, his sisters Carol Kochar and Karen Schuppie, and his brothers-in-law Clarence and Richard Schmitt.
Memorial Prayer Service of Resurrection is Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church in Neosho, WI. Family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Please observe Covid 19 guidelines, and family has requested you wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers please give memorials to the Hustisford Police Dept. Safety Fund or Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek would be appreciated.
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home is serving the family
136 N. Lake St. Hustisford, WI 920-349-3349