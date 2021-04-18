Beverly J. (Reichert) "Bev" Wuestenberg

September 19, 1945 - April 15, 2021
Watertown, WI - Beverly "Bev" J. Wuestenberg, 75, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Beverly Jean Reichert was born on September 19, 1945, in Watertown, the daughter of Harley and Frieda (nee Christian) Reichert. On October 8, 1966 she married Richard "Dick" G. Wuestenberg in Dubuque, Iowa. Dick preceded her in death on December 29, 2020. She enjoyed needle point, bowling, and canning. Her family always enjoyed her baked goods, especially her schaum torte which she always brought to family gatherings.
Bev is survived by her children, Lori (Daniel) Sellnow, and Carrie (Patrick) Smith; grandchildren, Samantha and Steven Sellnow and Sydney and Lindsey Smith; siblings, Susie Campos, Dean Reichert, Linda (Jerry) Hensler, and Rick (Lori) Reichert; sister-in-law, Diane (Skip) Krebs; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; twin sister, Barbara Reichert; sister, Nancy Reichert; and sister-in-law, Nancy Reichert.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com. The family would like to give a very special thank you to the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their excellent support and care.