August 2, 1925 - August 26, 2021
Janesville, WI - H. Mitchell Bliss, age 96, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Huntington Place. "Mitch" was born on August 2, 1925, in Syracuse, NY, the son of Hubert D. and Julie (Wahl) Bliss. He graduated from Wellsville, NY High School in 1943. He was editor of the school newspaper and played on the football and basketball teams.
In World War II he served from 1943 to 1946 as a Navy signalman in the Armed Guard and saw service in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters of operation. He was honorably discharged on April 11, 1946, at Lido Beach, NY. In 1950 Mitch graduated from Alfred University, Alfred, NY with a degree in economics and business.
Mitch married Patricia A. Hyland of Wellsville on July 7, 1951, in Wellsville. He was a newspaper reporter in Jamestown, NY for five years before joining The Janesville Gazette in August of 1972. A year later he was named news editor. In June of 1983 he was promoted to editor and retired on April 1, 1989. Mitch began writing a weekly column, "Listening Post," with the debut of The Janesville Gazette Sunday edition on January 1, 1988, and continued the column for 15 years after his retirement.
Mitch was active in newspaper professional groups and served as president of the Wisconsin Associated Press editors' group in 1978 and 1979. For several years, in the 1980's he taught a basic news writing course at UW-Rock County one afternoon a week. Mitch was a member of the organizing committee of the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame that began in 1990, and served as its president for the first two years.
Mitch was a longtime member of the Janesville Tuesday Breakfast Optimist Club and served on its board. He also volunteered weekly for many years at the Jackson School Breakfast Club. He was a Wednesday Optimist Club member for many years in the mid-1970s. When a group of local men and women organized the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville in 1989, they asked Mitch to join the board. He served as its president in 1990 and 1991. He also served on the board of the former Janesville Area Chamber of Commerce. He was a longtime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Kienow-Hilt Post 1621, Janesville.
Mitch was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, on July 11, 2013, shortly after their 62nd wedding anniversary. He is survived by his daughter, Dena (Jeff) Bliss of Watertown; 2 grandchildren, Salina Bliss of Delavan and Christopher Blaser of Watertown; 3 great grandchildren: Alyssa, Ta- Kai, and Malachi; and many other family and friends. He was further preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Elinor and Roberta.
Memorials are preferred to the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville.
Mitch's family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Huntington Place and Agrace Hospice, especially to Sarah, for the loving care given to him.