Erline C. (Boldt) Baird

November 4, 1932 - March 13, 2021
Beaver Dam, WI - Erline C. Baird, 88, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Marquardt Manor in Watertown, Wisconsin.
Erline was born on November 4, 1932 in the Town of Lowell, Wisconsin the daughter of Charles and Cora (Trumpf) Boldt. She was married to Thomas Baird on June 20, 1953 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville, Wisconsin.
Erline was a faithful and active member of Peace Lutheran Church since 1965. She was a choir member and had been on altar guild, a greeter, usher, bulletin folder, Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher and most recently, had been in charge of opening the doors and turning on the lights and fans. Erline had also worked for area restaurants, child care for doctors and nurses, and in housekeeping for the Beaver Dam Community Hospital.
Erline is survived by her daughter Deborah Baird of West Allis; her son Jeffery (Sandra) Baird of Beaver Dam and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Thomas in 2011, two brothers and two sisters.
A visitation for Erline will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 10:30 until Noon at Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at Noon with Rev. Dana Loney officiating. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Lowell, Wisconsin.
Memorial donations in Erline's name may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Hillcrest Drive, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916.
