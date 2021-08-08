Marie Ann Livangood

August 14, 1938 - August 5, 2021
Watertown, WI - Marie Ann (Yahnke) Livangood, 82, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Anthony Schultz and Rev. Justin Cloute officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials to St. Luke's Lutheran Church or to Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated.
There will also be a funeral service for Marie on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church in Cataract, WI with Rev. Anthony Schultz officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Printz Creek Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.
Marie was born on August 14, 1938 in Sparta, WI to August Henry William Yahnke and Alma Anna Wilhelmina (Grossman) Yahnke.
She was baptized on September 18, 1938 at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church of Little Falls and was confirmed on July 29, 1951.
She attended Prince Creek Elementary School and then attended Sparta High School for 1 year. In December of 1965 she moved to Sparta worked at Spartek. On December 26, 1966 she married Clifford Gilbert Livangood at Cataract Lutheran Parsonage. They made their home in Watertown.
She loved gardening, cooking, baking, and loved sharing her Christmas cookies with friends and family. She was a member of St. Luke's Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown and had been employed at Watertown Kitchen for many years.
She is survived by one daughter Wanda (Paul) Kruse of Lake Mills; one sister Norma Jean Reid; sister-in-law Karen Yahnke, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009; parents; brothers and sisters: Kenneth Yahnke, Gilbert Yahnke, Eleanor (Irwin) Greeno, Arlene (Clarence) Jessie, Eloise Roberts, William Yahnke, Doris (Harlan) Schober and brother-in-law Martin Reid.