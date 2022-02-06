Patrick J. "Pat" Theder

Watertown, WI - Patrick "Pat" J. Theder, 76, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Milwaukee.
Patrick John Theder was born on August 20, 1945 in Watertown, the son of Peter and Betty (nee Crouch) Theder. He was a 1963 graduate of Watertown High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp. On April 12, 1969, he married Pamela Griep at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown. Pat had been employed as a firefighter and EMT, starting with the Watertown Fire Department in 1967. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1978 and then promoted to captain in 1995. After he retired from the fire department in 1998, he was the Jefferson County Coroner for 18 years. Pat was a member of the Marine Corp League, the VFW and American Legion Post 189. He loved spending time at his lake home with friends.
Pat is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pam Theder; daughters, Wendy (Tony) Cataldo, Heidi Theder, and Naddy (Danny) DeWitz; granddaughters, Alicia, Brittney, Kiersten, and Molly; great-grandchildren, Aiden, James, Arabella, Ciara, and Journi; siblings, Mike (Karen) Theder and Susan (Gary) Reynolds; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and great-granddaughter, Galiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
