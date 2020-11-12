May 17, 1934 - November 6, 2020
Watertown, WI - Frederick R. Schroeder, 86, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.
Frederick Raymond Schroeder was born on May 17th, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI. to Adelia (Helm) and Frederick Schroeder Sr.. In 1953, Fred graduated from Rufus King High School, where he played on the football team.
Following high school Fred received training in carpentry skills and completed an apprenticeship with Mikkelson Builders of Mequon, WI. in 1956. After receiving his apprenticeship, Fred continued in full-time employment with Mikkelson Builders for a number of years.
In 1955 Fred married his first wife, Barbara Guy and they had 5 children together. After his first wife's passing in 1969, Fred met the second love of his life, June Nygaard and they were married at Christ the King Lutheran Church on August 1st, 1970. With love and courage, June and Fred blended two families and added an 11th child in 1973. Truly a "yours, mine and ours" story!
Prior to retirement in 2009, Fred was employed with National Food Stores Inc, organized his own business, and worked as a project manager for the Redmond Group of Waukesha, WI. and the La Macchia Group of Milwaukee WI.. Fred was truly a "master carpenter" in his field.
Outside of work and family life, Fred enjoyed hunting and fishing in northern Wisconsin, skiing in northern Michigan and helping family and friends with home building projects.
Fred was a hardworking and patient man, who was always ready to help a friend.
Fred is survived by his wife, June Schroeder, his 11 children, 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A small service for immediate family is being planned and will be limited due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to First Congregational United Church of Christ, Watertown, WI. or to Agrace Hospice of Fitchburg, WI. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.