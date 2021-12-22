Robert J. "Bob" Schuld

February 23, 1955 - December 20, 2021
Watertown, WI - Robert "Bob" J. Schuld, 66, of Watertown, passed away surrounded by love and God's grace on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Bob was a 1973 graduate of Jefferson High School. On October 19, 1985, he was united in marriage to Karen Maron at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Bob spent many of his years working at Wis-Pak in Watertown as a maintenance mechanic. After his retirement from Wis-Pak, you could find Bob working part time fixing things up around Menards. Some of Bob's fondest memories include being Papa to his five grandchildren, who he would do anything for, even if it meant bending some of Nana's rules. On their free weekends, you could find Bob and Karen relaxing and socializing with their many friends at their trailer. He loved to share that place with her! Bob was also an avid hunter with his family for many years. On those hunting trips memories were made and secrets were kept.
Bob is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen, who was by his side until the very end; two daughters, Michelle Knoblauch of Whitewater, WI and Dana Schuld of Jefferson, WI; two stepdaughters, Traci (Kenny) Passon of Peoria, AZ and Bridget Schwantes of Watertown, WI; his greatest pride and joy, his five grandchildren, Mattea Passon, Korey Passon, Spencer Passon of Peoria, AZ; Lexi Schwantes and Blake Schwantes of Watertown, WI; five sisters, Eileen (Randy) Loeder, Donna Walters, Cynthia (Gordan) Goodman, Anita Krueger and Amy (Derek) Becker; and a special brother-in-law, Bill (Laurie) Maron. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and camping friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Marcella Schuld; a brother, Greg Schuld; and mother and father-in-law, Gary and Bernie Maron.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Richardson, Dr. Predun, and nurses, Georgia, Chad and Shelly of Watertown Regional Medical Center. Your caring compassion for not only Bob but also his family is greatly appreciated.
The family also would like to give a special thank you to Pastor Wells for sending Bob home to be with the Lord hearing the words of the Lord in prayer and song.
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9