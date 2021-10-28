October 21, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Wayne R. Klug, 79 of Waterloo passed away peacefully October 21, 2021 at Jefferson Memory Care in Jefferson due to lingering illnesses.
Wayne Roger Klug was born June 13, 1942 in the town of Waterloo, the son of Arnold Sr. and Helen (Fabian) Klug.
On August 16, 1980 Wayne married Annie Jischkowsky at Salem Lutheran Church, Lowell, WI. The couple spent 41 years together.
Wayne grew up on a dairy farm in the Town of Waterloo. He was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on August 16, 1942. He attended the Island country school until the loss of his mother at 13 years old. Years later Wayne and his brother Stanley went out on their own and rented a farm on Hwy K north of Richwood, WI and began milking cows. Soon their brother Fred joined them and became known as Klug Bros. In 1970 they purchased a dairy farm on Quarry Rd by Richwood and milked cows and raised hogs together until Wayne and Annie purchased the original Klug homestead and moved back to Waterloo in 1998 with their sons Jason and Daryl. Wayne loved farming, raising Berkshire hogs, Hereford cattle, driving his favorite Farmall IH 656 tractor and growing corn. He'd get excited to plant crops and took pride in his yields. He'd often go to livestock sales barns to buy feeder pigs, calves and visit friends. Wayne and Jason shared a passion for auction chanting. Jason went on to become an auctioneer. Wayne loved to brag "that's my son the auctioneer". He passed his love of farming onto Daryl, who became his right hand man. He took his nephew Edwin Klug Jr. under his wing along with his own boys and loved him just like his own son. He would take the boys to the livestock barns, auctions, fishing, hunting and taught them to play cards. He listened to classic country music singers like Hank Williams Sr., Loretta Lynn and Little Jimmy Dickens. He also liked Bluegrass and Polka music. He was especially close to his grandson Everett. They spent countless hours talking about the old days, playing 500 rummy, checkers or watching their favorite classic television shows together.
Survivors include his wife Annie, Sons: Jason (Kate) Klug, Daryl (Chrissy) Klug, grandchildren: Everett Klug, Olivia Klug, siblings: Diana Black, Margaret Jischkowsky, Fred Klug, Harvey Klug, Arlene (Ronald) Klug, Arnold Jr. (Jane) Klug, Bonnie (Wilbur) Bernard, Father-In-Law Herman Jischkowsky, Sister-In-Laws: Bonnie Klug, Tammy Davison, Cindy (David) Bernard, Susan (Keith) Schmidt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He's preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Stanley Klug, Elaine Jischkowsky, Joyce in infancy, Edwin Klug Sr., a brother at birth, Brother-In-Laws: Walter Jischkowsky, Orville Jischkowsky, Larry Black, Charles Davison, Sister-In-Law Deborah Klug and Mother-In-Law Esther Jischkowsky.
A private funeral service will be held November 1, 2021 Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hubbleton, WI with Pastor Lance Hoff presiding. Burial to follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
The family would like to thank Jefferson Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice Care of Jefferson County for the care and compassion given to Wayne.