Hudson, WI - Judith R. Nauschultz, 80, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Comforts of Home Assisted Living.
Judith was born on August 21, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Oscar and Gertrude (Knuth) Behrend. Judy grew up in Menomonee Falls riding horses and doing art with her mother. She enjoyed art throughout her life, even adding flourishes to her signature following a major stroke 25 years ago. A loving mother, grandmother and spouse, Judy enjoyed doing puzzles with Stacey and Brett and smooching her grandkids. Judy also enjoyed flower gardens, especially admiring peonies, and took an annual trip to the Domes in Milwaukee. Judy cared deeply for her birds and took pleasure in watching her winged friends visit her bird feeder. In 2000, Judy and Don were married. They enjoyed taking drives to see beautiful locations and laughing together. Redeemed in her faith, Judy practiced daily reflections and prayer.
Judith is survived by her children, Stacey Wink and Brett (Sara) Zimowicz, grandchildren, Oliver, Elliott, and Callie Wink, and Eleanora, Declan, and Bridget Zimowicz.
Judith is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald Nauschultz, sisters, Constance Behrend and Janice Adams, and other beloved family and friends.
A Funeral Service for Judith will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00AM at Good Shepard Lutheran Church with Pastor David Groth presiding. Visitation will take place from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Judith will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park following the service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family during this time. To place an online condolence please visit, www.pn-fh.com.
