Sharon Louise (Krueger) Heiser

January 31, 1944 - December 18, 2020
Watertown, WI - Sharon Louise Heiser, amazing wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma was taken to Heaven to be with God and her loving husband on December 18, 2020.
Born January 31st, 1944 she was raised in Watertown, Wisconsin by loving parents; Louise and Victor Krueger who taught her to love God and care for others. They sent her to St. John's Lutheran for grade school where she received her Christian education that would carry her through the rest of her life.
After grade school she went to Watertown High where she met, her lifelong love, Wayne Heiser. They were best friends and soon married. After a few years of marriage, they had three girls which were given all the spunk of their mother. Not only that, but she raised them to be very strong women which they will always be grateful.
Sharon and Wayne loved going to Lake Arrowhead Campground in Montello Wisconsin, where they had a permanent campsite for over 35 years. During that time, they met so many wonderful people that became their best friends. Oh, the stories!
Lifelong marriages don't happen much anymore, but Wayne and Sharon met that challenge. They were married for 53 years. After Dad passed, a piece of her heart went with him. However, she stayed with us girls for short time longer to make sure we were ok and ready to take on the world without them.
Survivors include her daughters, Victoria (Andrew) Penza, Kristine (Rory) Lamp, Jennifer (Michael) Krakow; grandchildren, Christopher (April) Penza, Samantha Krakow and her fiancé Eric Lee, Tyler Krakow; great-grandchildren Elliot and Ian Penza; Sister-in-law Sharon (Dennis) Ferry; Brother-in-law Steve (Sally) Heiser, best friends Ruth and Elroy Kleinschmidt and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her little guard dog, Murphy. She loved all of you very much.
Preceded in death by her husband Wayne Heiser; Parents, Victor and Louise Krueger; In-laws Alvin and Viola Heiser; Brother-in-law Dennis Ferry; Nephew Brian Ferry and many other close friends and family.
Hafemeister Funeral Home is handling the arrangements but, due to the pandemic there will be a private service for the family. If desired, memorials would be appreciated to St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown or Watertown Human Society.
A special thank you to the UW Cancer Center in Johnson Creek and the UW Madison nurses and doctors that tried so hard and were loving to the family.
Mom, we are missing you like crazy but feel better knowing that you and Dad are together again. We love you.