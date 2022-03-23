January 31, 1946 - March 21, 2022
Watertown, WI - Heinz K. Vette, 76, of Watertown, passed away at his home on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Heinz Kurt Vette was born on January 31, 1946 in Ahrenshagen, Germany, the son of Kurt and Frieda (née Wegner) Vette. Raised on a farm in Germany until the age of 8, Heinz left his homeland along with his parents, sister, grandparents, and other relatives due to the harsh communism that overtook East Germany. In October of 1954, Heinz and his family boarded the Neptunia and sailed for two weeks across the Atlantic Ocean arriving in Hoboken, New Jersey. After going through immigration formalities, they traveled by train to Chicago and then onto Williams Bay, Wisconsin. Soon after, Heinz and his immediate family settled in Elkhorn farming from 1954-1962 and then farmed in Whitewater until March 1965. In April of that year, Heinz and his family moved back to Elkhorn where they bought a farm. Several years later the state decided to run a major highway through their farmland; as a result, they decided to move from the Elkhorn area. Heinz met his loving wife Rita Walbrandt in Elkhorn and they were united in marriage on October 21, 1967. In February of the following year, Heinz, Rita, and his parents moved to Watertown on a dairy farm.This is where Heinz had farmed for over 50 years and it continues to operate to this day by his only son, Mark.
Heinz taught his family the value of what reaps when hard work is sown and was especially proud of the beautiful farm it is today.
Later in life, he enjoyed socializing with friends and the community and having breakfast at his "reserved" booth at Two Sisters Cafe, where he loved to talk farming, politics, and share his personal life stories with others.
Heinz is survived by his wife Rita Vette; children, Dena Vette, Pamela (Randel) Burgardt, Kimberly (Jorge) Avila, Mark Vette, and Michelle (Jason) Jaeckel; grandchildren, Kaely and Christian Burgardt; Luis Avila Vette; Claire, Roland, and Isaac Jaeckel; sister, Gerda (Dave) Lyons; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, nephew, and other relatives.
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burden, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Dean Natterstad officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.