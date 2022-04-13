Geraldine I. (Zellmer) "Geri" Heling

Waterloo, WI - Geraldine I. "Geri" Heling (formerly Zellmer), 96, of Waterloo, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 with her family at her side at Sienna Crest in Marshall.
Geri was born on July 4, 1925 in the Town of Portland, the daughter of Minor and Alma (Geherke) Haseleu. She was married to Kenneth Zellmer for many years, she then married Ervin Heling on March 24, 1976 and the couple enjoyed 32 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. She was a lifelong active member of Waterloo United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the ladies afternoon circle of the church. She was an avid Brewers fan and enjoyed crocheting. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
Geri is survived by her children Ruth (Jim) Gauerke, Lola (Jerry) Jamrich, Arnim (Marcy) Zellmer, Beverly (Mike) Haberman, and step-son Don Heling. 9 grandchildren: Micki (Dave), Jim Jr. (Michelle), Adam (Ericka); Annie, Aaron (Karen), Abby, Amanda, Brittany (Mathew), and Curtis. 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. Sister Gloria Calkins, and brothers Gordon (Phyllis) Haseleu, Donald (Judy) Haseleu, and Richard Haseleu. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sons Tommy and Clifford Zellmer, and a number of brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Waterloo United Methodist Church with Rev. Heidi Loomis presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
