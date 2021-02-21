Ellen Elaine Foote

June 12, 1951 - February 13, 2021
Beaver Dam, WI - Ellen E. Foote of Beaver Dam, WI left our world peacefully in her home February 13th, 2021. Ellen was born June 12th, 1951 to Wival Kenneth Foote and Esther Margaret (Lewis) Foote in Baldwin, WI.
She was raised in a loving family of 13 children, where the love and care for each other was sometimes the only abundance. Ellen is survived by her sons Steve Waller (Yvette) and Shane Waller, as well as grandchildren Hunter, Autumn, Megan, Tia, and Anthony, and also survived by siblings Doug Foote (Joel), Vivian Eichelberger, Ethel Stein, Margaret Schilbach (Dean), Evelyn Towne(Terry), Tom Foote (Ruth), Lynn Foote (Sharon), Sally Ropicky Gerald), sisters in law Linda Foote (Glen) and Sharon Foote (Duane), and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wival and Esther, brother Duane, brother Kenneth, brother Glen, brother Loren, and brother in law Paul Stein. She will be greatly missed by all, though she is in a grander place.
Celebration of life ceremonies will be held at a later date.