Walworth, WI - Susan "Sue" Renee Hill passed away peacefully after a short battle with Glioblastoma on October 29, 2021 at the young age of 58. Her loving personality will leave a hole in many hearts among her family and community.
Sue was born to Janet and Daniel Kubly on June 14, 1963 in Watertown, WI. Her mother and stepfather, Gerald (Mike) Michaelson, relocated to Walworth, WI in 1974. After graduating from Big Foot High School in 1981, she settled down and married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Hill in 1982. Together, they had three boys. Over the years Sue had many career paths, but most recently was a Special Ed Aid at Walworth Grade School. Sue called the school her home for 24 years. Watching a child succeed always filled her heart with joy.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hill; her sons: Nick (Lauren) Hill, Ryan (Sarah Hill), and Ethan Hill (Roksana Zak); her grandchildren: Haley, Jake, Peyton, Brooklyn, Gavin, Aubree, Allison, Oliver, Bradley, Savannah, Olivia, and Landon; her mother, Janet Krueger; her brother, Jeff Kubly; and her sister, Lisa Kubly. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her biological father, Daniel Kubly; her stepfather, Gerald Michaelson; her father- and mother-in-law, Pruitt and Carol Hill; her sister-in-law, Debbie Hart; and her favorite uncle, David Russell.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.