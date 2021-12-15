Neosho, WI - Carolann Jordens passed on Tuesday, December 14th into the loving presence of her Heavenly Father with devoted husband Tom by her side at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, Oconomowoc WI. Carol was born on December 25, 1932 in Whitewater, WI to Clarence and Catherine Bigelow. She had a strong faith and trust in the Lord throughout her life. She received her BS in Education from UW-Whitewater and her master's degree from Cardinal Stritch. Carol spent her life investing in others, serving as an elementary teacher in the Elmbrook School District, impacting thousands of children over her 30 plus year career. She lived life to the fullest, loving to ride motorcycles, and even driving an Indy Car over 180mph. She had a passion for all kinds of travel, especially on special trips with her dear sisters, taking them all over the country. Carol's biggest joy in life would have to be her time spent with her husband and her family. She would speak with such delight of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, lighting up as she shared with pride their accomplishments. She was known as a thoughtful mother-in-law who was a strong encourager, treating everyone like her own. Few would argue that Carol was able to make everyone feel important and special when she spent time with them.
She was preceded in death by parents Clarence and Catherine Bigelow; siblings June (Bob) Burdick, Clarence Bigelow, Bonnie (Bernie) Siegmann, Chuck Bigelow, brother-in-law Lawrence Storck and daughter Mary.
She was survived by her loving husband Tom Jordens; children Lindy (Kurt) Hannes, Bill (Lisa) Reid, Roger Reid (Chris Charneske), John (Cheryl) Jordens; siblings Susan Storck, Tom (Judi) Bigelow, Donna Lewis, Ellie (Rick) Hartmann, sister-in-law Nancy Bigelow, numerous grandchildren great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and countless friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 1 pm to 3 pm, with the funeral service at 3 pm at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Shorehaven, P.O. Box 208, 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc WI 53066