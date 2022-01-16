Rev. John A. Siedschlag Sr.

March 2, 1939 - January 11, 2022
Watertown, WI - On January 11, 2022 Reverend John A. Siedschlag Sr. left this earthly home to go to his heavenly home. He was born March 2, 1939 in a log cabin in Sugar Camp Township near Rhinelander, Wisconsin to Arthur and Anna Siedschlag. He moved to Lake Forest, Illinois when he was 13 and graduated from Lake Forest High School. He would eventually marry the "girl next door" Virginia Cornell. Upon graduating John worked with his father Arthur as a carpenter before deciding to join the United States Navy. He proudly served his country for 21 years going from enlisted to Chief Warrant Officer. He was proud to share stories of his career and was part of the crew that picked up Alan Shepherd and Freedom 7 from the first manned space flight while serving on the USS Lake Champlain. He served in the Vietnam War aboard the USS Fox and had several duties in the Pacific on the USS Ranger. "Gunner Z" retired and moved back to the midwest always wanting to return to his home in Wisconsin. John was active in the VFW and served as State Chaplain. He was so proud of his children and grandchild that went on to serve our country in military service in his beloved Navy.
After retiring from the Navy John entered Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri. He completed his training and served his vicarage at St Matthew Lutheran Church in Brussels, Illinois. He served there until returning to his home state of Wisconsin. He served at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman, Hope Lutheran Church Land O Lakes, St. James Lutheran Necedah, retiring from Our Redeemer Lutheran Webster, Wisconsin. He served his congregations with a passion for service and devotion to his faith. He made many friends along the way. John and Virginia moved to Watertown, Wisconsin to "retire" near their family. John was a vacancy minister at St. Stephen's Lutheran, Farmington. John baptized and confirmed several of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wherever John went he made a friend and told a few stories. He loved to travel-especially car trips in his later years. He found great enjoyment in seeing God's beautiful country from the flight deck of an aircraft carrier or a roadside view. Anyone blessed to travel with him returned with a story or two and many memories. John was an avid reader and carried on his father's gift of carpentry completing many projects around the home.
John and Virginia were blessed with 61 years of marriage. They were partners in life and supported each other through many years and many moves. They are the proud parents of 4 children, Lisabeth and Stephen Risley, Carolyn and John Taylor, John (Jr) and Christine Siedschlag, and Joi-Lynn and Chip Rens. Together with Virginia they enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, Scott Taylor, Amanda Taylor, Rachel Risley, Christopher Risley, Andrew Taylor (Laurie), Mariah Rens, Calvin Rens, Gabriel Taylor, Ariel Ressler (Andrew), Natalie Siedschlag, Shar Taylor, Isaiah Taylor, and Jace Taylor. They also welcomed great grandchildren Odin and Leo Zwickey, Jennifer Risley, Tyson Ressler and Hayley Taylor. John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert, Franklin, Merlin and sister Donna, mother and father-in-law, favorite dog Charlie and others dear to him.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. David Groth officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Washington Island Cemetery in Door County at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to thank all those that supported them through John's battle with cancer. He fought for many years and was not going to give up easily. Thank you to Heritage Homes Assisted Living caregivers and staff, Rainbow Hospice, Pastor Groth and the many who cared for the family through kind words, actions and prayers. Memorials may be made in John's name to Rainbow Hospice, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Watertown Humane Society or a charity of one's choice.
Fair winds and following sails Sir. We have the watch.