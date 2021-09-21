Jefferson, WI - Steven G. Draeger 74, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Steven George Draeger was born on June 13, 1947 in Watertown, the son of George Arthur and Shirley (nee Witt) Draeger. He attended St. John's Lutheran School and graduated from Watertown High School in 1966. He completed a one-year drafting course and was employed as a draftsman at Brandt Manufacturing in Watertown. He was part of the Rock River Rescue Foundation for many years and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trap shooting at the conservation club. When he was younger he was part of a pool league and won many trophies. He was also a former member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Steven is survived by his son, Steven (Andrea) Draeger of Johnson Creek; grandson, Bram Draeger of Johnson Creek; brother, Allen (Christine) Draeger of Watertown; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, George Draeger.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown with Rev. Victor Tegtmeier officiating. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Steven Draeger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.