February 12, 1946 - July 25, 2021
Watertown, WI - Wayne A. Smith 75, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, July 25th 2021 at the Watertown Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Wayne was born on February 12, 1946 in Milwaukee, the son of Warren and Florence (Wozniak) Smith. Wayne attended New Berlin Elementary School. The family moved to Watertown in 1960 and lived on Fremont Street at the City View Farm. Wayne graduated from Watertown High School in 1964. He was an active and proud member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization. He continued his education at UW-Madison and graduated with his four-year degree in Agricultural Science. He used his educational knowledge to help the farm grow and prosper. He loved farming, and he pursued this dream by working side by side with dad, mom, and siblings on the family farm his entire life, from Fremont Street to the present farm on County Trunk Q.
Survivors include siblings:
Joan Donovan, Russell (Vicky) Smith, Carol (Dave) Neu, and Marvin Smith; nieces and nephews; Kyle (Tania) Donovan, Cory (Leixia) Donovan, Kimberly (Ryan) Degner, Tina (Paul) Ostopowicz, Tracy (Brad) Miller, Dana (Gavin) Leake, Scot (Tracy) Neu, Kelly (Michael) Neurose, Tim (Kristin) Neu, Matthew (Kate) Smith, Travis (Holly) Smith, and Chris (Brittni) Smith. He is also survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Pat Donovan.
His pleasant personality and quick- witted humor were enjoyed by all.
Wayne will be missed by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and special family friend, Karen Maren.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence, please visit www. sv-fh.com.